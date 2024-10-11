Mediterranean EU Leaders Call for Ceasefire Amid Israel-Hezbollah Escalation
European Union leaders from Mediterranean countries urge an immediate ceasefire following heightened Israel-Hezbollah tensions. Amid regional conflict, MED9 emphasizes humanitarian aid for Lebanon. The clash, sparked a year ago, has grown with intensified attacks and casualties, raising international alarm.
Mediterranean leaders from nine European Union member states have issued a urgent appeal for a ceasefire amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon. The call for peace was made during a MED9 summit in Cyprus.
In light of the broader conflict impacting Gaza, the EU leaders, including representatives from France, Italy, Spain, Greece, and Portugal, expressed deep concern over the intensifying military confrontation. Their joint statement highlighted a need for immediate ceasefire along the Blue Line and prioritized humanitarian aid to Lebanon.
Initially ignited by Hezbollah rocket attacks in support of Hamas during the Gaza war, the conflict has seen recent escalation with Israeli strikes in Lebanon and Hezbollah firing back. The situation grew more dire with injuries reported among UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon earlier.
