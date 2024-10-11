Delhi's Hybrid Courts Initiative: A Legal Revolution

The Delhi government has greenlit a Rs 387-crore initiative to develop hybrid courts across districts, enabling both online and in-person legal proceedings, officials announced on Friday.

This decision follows a directive from the high court, which earlier criticized the delay in establishing such infrastructure and urged rapid funding approval for hybrid hearings in 691 subordinate courts. The creation of a comprehensive tender covering all these courts has been mandated.

The Chief Minister Atishi-led Expenditure Finance Committee sanctioned the project, emphasizing its swift execution within the approved budget. The Delhi Law Department will oversee the project's implementation, delegated to the Public Works Department, ensuring timely completion.

