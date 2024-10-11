Left Menu

Delhi's Hybrid Courts Initiative: A Legal Revolution

The Delhi government approved a Rs 387-crore project to establish hybrid courts in response to the high court's directive. The project will facilitate online and in-person court proceedings across 691 subordinate courts. Managed by the Law Department, the Public Works Department will execute the project with urgency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 23:39 IST
The Delhi government has greenlit a Rs 387-crore initiative to develop hybrid courts across districts, enabling both online and in-person legal proceedings, officials announced on Friday.

This decision follows a directive from the high court, which earlier criticized the delay in establishing such infrastructure and urged rapid funding approval for hybrid hearings in 691 subordinate courts. The creation of a comprehensive tender covering all these courts has been mandated.

The Chief Minister Atishi-led Expenditure Finance Committee sanctioned the project, emphasizing its swift execution within the approved budget. The Delhi Law Department will oversee the project's implementation, delegated to the Public Works Department, ensuring timely completion.

