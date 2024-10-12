Illegal Stay: Eight Bangladeshi Nationals Detained in Udupi
Eight Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in Udupi district were apprehended. They resided in Hoode village without valid passports or visas. The arrest occurred after an escape attempt by one of them was thwarted at Mangaluru airport. A raid led to the detention of the other seven.
In a significant development, eight Bangladeshi nationals who were living illegally in Udupi district have been detained by the local police, officials announced on Saturday.
The arrest was made following an attempt by one of the accused, Mohammed Maniq, to flee to Dubai using a fake passport from Mangaluru airport, sparking suspicion among immigration officials.
A subsequent raid conducted by Udupi police revealed the illegal presence of seven more Bangladeshi nationals in Hoode village, leading to their detention and the discovery of counterfeit Aadhaar cards in their possession.
