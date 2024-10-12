Illegal Stay: Eight Bangladeshi Nationals Detained in Udupi

In a significant development, eight Bangladeshi nationals who were living illegally in Udupi district have been detained by the local police, officials announced on Saturday.

The arrest was made following an attempt by one of the accused, Mohammed Maniq, to flee to Dubai using a fake passport from Mangaluru airport, sparking suspicion among immigration officials.

A subsequent raid conducted by Udupi police revealed the illegal presence of seven more Bangladeshi nationals in Hoode village, leading to their detention and the discovery of counterfeit Aadhaar cards in their possession.

