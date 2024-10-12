Murder Mystery Solved: Fugitive Arrested in Jharkhand
A 50-year-old man, involved in a 2013 murder in Delhi over a property dispute, was arrested in Jharkhand. The suspect, Raju Banarasi, was part of a contract killing team. After eluding capture for years, he was caught by police following strategic planning and analysis of phone records.
In a breakthrough development, police apprehended a 50-year-old man from Jharkhand's dense forest areas, wanted for his involvement in a 2013 murder case in Delhi. The arrest was linked to a property dispute that escalated into a contract killing of Jitender Lamba.
The police revealed that six individuals, including the fugitive Raju Banarasi, were engaged for a sum of Rs 10 lakh by the victim's brother, Rajesh Singh Lamba. Although five suspects had been previously apprehended, Banarasi had successfully evaded law enforcement.
Deputy Commissioner of Police SK Sain noted the relentless pursuit by his team, who meticulously analyzed a decade's worth of phone data. The breakthrough came when a relative's phone number was found active in the area, leading to Banarasi's eventual capture in the forests on the Chhattisgarh-Jharkhand border.
