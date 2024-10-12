Left Menu

Murder Mystery Solved: Fugitive Arrested in Jharkhand

A 50-year-old man, involved in a 2013 murder in Delhi over a property dispute, was arrested in Jharkhand. The suspect, Raju Banarasi, was part of a contract killing team. After eluding capture for years, he was caught by police following strategic planning and analysis of phone records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 16:27 IST
Murder Mystery Solved: Fugitive Arrested in Jharkhand
arrest
  • Country:
  • India

In a breakthrough development, police apprehended a 50-year-old man from Jharkhand's dense forest areas, wanted for his involvement in a 2013 murder case in Delhi. The arrest was linked to a property dispute that escalated into a contract killing of Jitender Lamba.

The police revealed that six individuals, including the fugitive Raju Banarasi, were engaged for a sum of Rs 10 lakh by the victim's brother, Rajesh Singh Lamba. Although five suspects had been previously apprehended, Banarasi had successfully evaded law enforcement.

Deputy Commissioner of Police SK Sain noted the relentless pursuit by his team, who meticulously analyzed a decade's worth of phone data. The breakthrough came when a relative's phone number was found active in the area, leading to Banarasi's eventual capture in the forests on the Chhattisgarh-Jharkhand border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024