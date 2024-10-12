Left Menu

Ration Card Controversy: AAP Government Under Fire

The Delhi lieutenant governor has called for an investigation into the alleged failure of the city government, led by AAP, to issue ration cards to 90,000 needy individuals. The accusation, spearheaded by Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, suggests a neglect in addressing the basic food needs of vulnerable communities.

Updated: 12-10-2024 17:36 IST
The Delhi lieutenant governor has ordered a probe into alleged failures by the city government to issue ration cards to 90,000 impoverished residents. This move follows a complaint from Assembly's Leader of Opposition, Vijender Gupta.

Gupta claims the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has ignored the food needs of economically vulnerable families, accusing them of being anti-poor. He argued that the administration's actions have deprived thousands of essential nourishment.

The controversy pivots on the Antyodaya Anna Yojana, a welfare scheme ensuring food security for the poorest, initiated under former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Gupta alleges that under AAP's governance, the number of beneficiaries has significantly dropped, leaving many without necessary support. Additionally, other welfare measures like Ayushman Bharat are reportedly not implemented, with hopes that the LG's investigation will prompt necessary changes.

