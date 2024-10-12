Poland Toughens Migration Policies Amid Eastern Pressures

In a significant policy shift, Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk has announced the temporary suspension of the right to asylum, framing it as a crucial part of a new strategy to address migration issues. This decision, expected to be presented to the Cabinet soon, reflects growing concerns about the alleged manipulation of asylum rights by Belarus and Russia.

Tusk emphasized the need for Poland to regain full control over its borders, aiming to minimize illegal migration. Since 2021, Poland has been grappling with migration pressures from Belarus, with some Polish officials attributing this to efforts by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russia's Vladimir Putin to destabilize Western countries.

This announcement follows remarks by Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski on tightening visa regulations. The government seeks EU recognition for these stringent measures, which align with Poland's broader security objectives in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)