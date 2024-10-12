Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: The Crisis Intensifies with Rising Casualties

Intensified Israeli airstrikes have resulted in mounting casualties in Gaza and Lebanon, with rising fears of a humanitarian crisis due to blockade and depleted resources. As conflict with Hamas and Hezbollah escalates, thousands face displacement and shortages in basic needs, prompting international concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 12-10-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 21:39 IST
Escalation in Gaza: The Crisis Intensifies with Rising Casualties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

On Saturday, Palestinians in northern Gaza recounted intense Israeli bombardment following airstrikes that claimed at least 22 lives. Israel continues urging civilians to vacate areas in both Gaza and southern Lebanon amid its offensives against militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah.

The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon reported its Naqoura headquarters hit and a peacekeeper wounded on Friday. The incident followed consecutive days of shootings by Israeli forces, who have asked UN personnel to abandon their positions. These developments come amid worsening conditions for Northern Gaza residents facing a month-long aid blockade.

Israel expanded its military actions in Gaza and Lebanon over the past week, targeting Iran-backed Hezbollah. Amid the attacks, humanitarian warnings have emerged, with over 400,000 individuals in Northern Gaza cut off from aid since early October. The conflict, exacerbated by Hamas's earlier assault on Israel, continues to drive a staggering human cost.

(With inputs from agencies.)

