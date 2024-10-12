Left Menu

Allegations Surface in Delhi's Housing Scheme 'Scam'

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleges a housing scam in the DDA units meant for slum dwellers, accusing the BJP and Lieutenant Governor of corruption. The DDA denies the allegations and attributes them to political motives. The minister calls for an independent investigation into the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 23:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated press conference, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the BJP and Lieutenant Governor Vinay Saxena of orchestrating a scam in the housing scheme for slum dwellers. Bharadwaj alleged that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) housing units were being sold to ineligible individuals.

The DDA, countering the accusations, described them as 'patently false'. It stated that no unit under the Kalkaji Slum Rehabilitation project has been fraudulently allotted and highlighted its robust technology-enabled systems to prevent such malpractices.

Bharadwaj called for an independent investigation by a High Court or Supreme Court judge, arguing that central agencies AC and CBI could not provide a fair probe due to governmental influence. Meanwhile, Delhi BJP dismissed the claims as misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

