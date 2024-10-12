Allegations Surface in Delhi's Housing Scheme 'Scam'

In a heated press conference, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the BJP and Lieutenant Governor Vinay Saxena of orchestrating a scam in the housing scheme for slum dwellers. Bharadwaj alleged that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) housing units were being sold to ineligible individuals.

The DDA, countering the accusations, described them as 'patently false'. It stated that no unit under the Kalkaji Slum Rehabilitation project has been fraudulently allotted and highlighted its robust technology-enabled systems to prevent such malpractices.

Bharadwaj called for an independent investigation by a High Court or Supreme Court judge, arguing that central agencies AC and CBI could not provide a fair probe due to governmental influence. Meanwhile, Delhi BJP dismissed the claims as misinformation.

