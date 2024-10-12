Allegations Surface in Delhi's Housing Scheme 'Scam'
Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleges a housing scam in the DDA units meant for slum dwellers, accusing the BJP and Lieutenant Governor of corruption. The DDA denies the allegations and attributes them to political motives. The minister calls for an independent investigation into the matter.
- Country:
- India
In a heated press conference, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the BJP and Lieutenant Governor Vinay Saxena of orchestrating a scam in the housing scheme for slum dwellers. Bharadwaj alleged that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) housing units were being sold to ineligible individuals.
The DDA, countering the accusations, described them as 'patently false'. It stated that no unit under the Kalkaji Slum Rehabilitation project has been fraudulently allotted and highlighted its robust technology-enabled systems to prevent such malpractices.
Bharadwaj called for an independent investigation by a High Court or Supreme Court judge, arguing that central agencies AC and CBI could not provide a fair probe due to governmental influence. Meanwhile, Delhi BJP dismissed the claims as misinformation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- housing
- scam
- DDA
- Bharadwaj
- BJP
- Lt Governor
- corruption
- allegations
- investigation
ALSO READ
Key points of BJP's Jharkhand election manifesto to be released October 3 onwards: Himanta
Congress Accuses BJP of Security Deterioration and Economic Neglect in Jammu
Nadda Evaluates BJP's Bihar Membership Drive Ahead of 2025 State Assembly Polls
Congress Criticizes BJP Over Jammu Security and Governance Failures
BJP Allies with NDA Partners for Jharkhand Assembly Polls