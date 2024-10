Zelenskiy Stands Firm as Ukrainian Forces Resist Russian Push in Kursk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asserted on Saturday that Russian forces made an attempt to push Ukrainian troops from their positions in Russia's Kursk border region, but Kyiv's military held the line effectively.

The Russian defense ministry on Friday vouched for their advances, claiming the recapture of two villages within the Kursk border region, highlighting conflicts since Ukraine's significant incursion in August.

The conflicts remain intense in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, partly under Russian control. Zelenskiy emphasized the resilience of Ukrainian units in his address, underlining ongoing harsh conditions and enemy actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)