The Controversial Role of UAPA in Tragic Deaths
The deaths of former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba and NCP leader Baba Siddique have sparked controversy. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the UAPA for contributing to Saibaba's demise. He also condemned Siddique's murder as a sign of declining law and order in Maharashtra.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-10-2024 09:30 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 09:30 IST
- Country:
- India
The recent deaths of G N Saibaba, a former Delhi University professor, and NCP leader Baba Siddique have brought attention to the controversial use of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed concerns, highlighting that the UAPA allowed for prolonged detention without solid evidence, which he suggests partly led to Saibaba's demise.
Siddique, meanwhile, was shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra, prompting Owaisi to condemn the incident as indicative of Maharashtra's deteriorating law and order situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Boy Hospitalized After Severe Electric Shock in Maharashtra
Chief Election Commissioner Cracks Down on Fake News Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
Parties told us to announce Maharashtra assembly polls keeping in mind festivals like Diwali: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.
ECI Demands Swift Action on Poll-Related FIRs in Maharashtra
There will be 1,00,186 polling booths in Maharashtra assembly elections: CEC Rajiv Kumar at media briefing in Mumbai.