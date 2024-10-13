The Controversial Role of UAPA in Tragic Deaths

The recent deaths of G N Saibaba, a former Delhi University professor, and NCP leader Baba Siddique have brought attention to the controversial use of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed concerns, highlighting that the UAPA allowed for prolonged detention without solid evidence, which he suggests partly led to Saibaba's demise.

Siddique, meanwhile, was shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra, prompting Owaisi to condemn the incident as indicative of Maharashtra's deteriorating law and order situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)