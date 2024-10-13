Murder Mystery: Baba Siddique's Killing Sparks Political Outcry
Mumbai police are investigating the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, considering motives such as contract killing and business rivalry. PM Modi highlighted the transformative impact of the GatiShakti National Master Plan. Meanwhile, junior doctors in West Bengal continue their hunger strike, and global leaders mourn Ratan Tata's passing.
The Mumbai police have launched an investigation into the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, exploring varied angles such as a potential contract killing, business rivalry, or threats linked to a slum rehabilitation project. This development has stirred political tensions, with opposition parties terming the murder shocking.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a different context, lauded the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan as a transformative force set to revolutionize India's infrastructure, driving swifter and more efficient progress across numerous sectors.
In West Bengal, the hunger strike by junior doctors continued to gain momentum, entering its ninth consecutive day as public support grows with symbolic fasts taking place statewide. Meanwhile, global figures including Israeli PM Netanyahu mourned the death of Indian icon Ratan Tata, underscoring his global impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
