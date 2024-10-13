Gang Allegations Emerge in High-Profile Politician's Unsettling Murder
The Mumbai police are investigating the murder of Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, claimed by an alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang member on social media. Siddique was attacked and shot by three men. Speculations suggest motives like business rivalry or a slum project dispute.
- Country:
- India
The Mumbai police are delving into the shocking murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. The case took a dramatic turn when an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang reportedly claimed responsibility via a viral social media post.
The incident unfolded when the 66-year-old prominent NCP leader was ambushed by three individuals in Bandra, outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office. Despite being rushed to Lilavati Hospital, he was pronounced dead.
Security has been intensified outside Siddique's residence as speculations arise about motives, including business rivalry or contract killing. Siddique's close ties with Bollywood further stir the investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Apprehends Long-Wanted Mewat Gang Member After 11 Years
Punjab Police Bust Inter-State Cyber Fraud Gang, Recover Rs 5.25 Crore
Jaipur Police Registers FIR Against Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Over Jail Interview
Former BJP Leader Injured in Ganganagar Attack
AAP Urges Urgent Meeting With LG Over Rising Gang Extortion in Delhi