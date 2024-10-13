Gang Allegations Emerge in High-Profile Politician's Unsettling Murder

The Mumbai police are delving into the shocking murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. The case took a dramatic turn when an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang reportedly claimed responsibility via a viral social media post.

The incident unfolded when the 66-year-old prominent NCP leader was ambushed by three individuals in Bandra, outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office. Despite being rushed to Lilavati Hospital, he was pronounced dead.

Security has been intensified outside Siddique's residence as speculations arise about motives, including business rivalry or contract killing. Siddique's close ties with Bollywood further stir the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)