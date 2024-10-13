Punjab's New Chief Secretary Pays Respects at Sacred Shrines

KAP Sinha, the newly appointed Chief Secretary of Punjab, made a significant gesture by visiting the Golden Temple and Durgiana Mandir on Sunday to pay his respects. The visit came shortly after he assumed his new role on October 10, succeeding Anurag Verma, a 1993-batch IAS officer.

During his visit, Sinha offered prayers and performed the traditional 'parikrama' at the revered Darbar Sahib, marking his first official visit to these sacred sites. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, which oversees management of the Golden Temple, duly honored him for his presence.

Similarly, Sinha was also recognized by the temple committee at the Durgiana Mandir, showcasing the respect and goodwill extended by Punjab's religious communities towards their new chief secretary.

