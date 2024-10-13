Left Menu

Punjab's New Chief Secretary Pays Respects at Sacred Shrines

KAP Sinha, the new Chief Secretary of Punjab, visited the Golden Temple and Durgiana Mandir to pay his respects. Assuming office on October 10, he succeeded Anurag Verma. His visit included prayers and parikrama at Darbar Sahib. Sinha was honored by both religous committees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 13-10-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 14:23 IST
Punjab's New Chief Secretary Pays Respects at Sacred Shrines
  • Country:
  • India

KAP Sinha, the newly appointed Chief Secretary of Punjab, made a significant gesture by visiting the Golden Temple and Durgiana Mandir on Sunday to pay his respects. The visit came shortly after he assumed his new role on October 10, succeeding Anurag Verma, a 1993-batch IAS officer.

During his visit, Sinha offered prayers and performed the traditional 'parikrama' at the revered Darbar Sahib, marking his first official visit to these sacred sites. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, which oversees management of the Golden Temple, duly honored him for his presence.

Similarly, Sinha was also recognized by the temple committee at the Durgiana Mandir, showcasing the respect and goodwill extended by Punjab's religious communities towards their new chief secretary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024