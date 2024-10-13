Chief Minister's Janata Darshan: A Promise of Justice

In a significant public interaction, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed grievances of around 300 individuals during the Janata Darshan held Sunday morning at the Gorakhnath temple premises, officials reported.

The Chief Minister forwarded applications to relevant officials, urging them for swift and effective resolutions. He highlighted the importance of strict legal measures against land grabbers and anyone exploiting the vulnerable, as per an official statement.

Adityanath further emphasized the state's dedication to including all citizens in government benefits, underlining the commitment to justice and prosperity. He assured financial assistance for medical treatments and called for transparency in dealing with revenue and police-related complaints.

