Chief Minister's Janata Darshan: A Promise of Justice

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed grievances of about 300 people at the Janata Darshan in Gorakhnath temple. He instructed officials for prompt and satisfactory resolution of the issues, stressing legal action against wrongdoers and inclusion of those left out of government schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 13-10-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 14:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant public interaction, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed grievances of around 300 individuals during the Janata Darshan held Sunday morning at the Gorakhnath temple premises, officials reported.

The Chief Minister forwarded applications to relevant officials, urging them for swift and effective resolutions. He highlighted the importance of strict legal measures against land grabbers and anyone exploiting the vulnerable, as per an official statement.

Adityanath further emphasized the state's dedication to including all citizens in government benefits, underlining the commitment to justice and prosperity. He assured financial assistance for medical treatments and called for transparency in dealing with revenue and police-related complaints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

