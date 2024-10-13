Major Drug Bust: Rs 4.5 Crore Worth Heroin Seized in Assam

In a significant operation on Sunday, authorities in Assam's Karimganj district seized drugs valued at nearly Rs 4.5 crore, leading to the arrest of four individuals. The Superintendent of Police, Partha Protim Das, spearheaded the operation following a crucial tip-off.

The breakthrough came when a vehicle traveling from Mizoram was stopped in the Chewali Beel area. Upon a thorough search, officers uncovered 548.82 grams of heroin, equivalent to 48 soap boxes, hidden within a secret chamber inside the vehicle.

According to Das, the vehicle was registered in Mizoram and originated from Aizawl. Following the seizure, appropriate legal measures have been initiated. Officials highlight that the estimated value of the confiscated heroin is nearly Rs 4.5 crore, aligning with standards set by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

