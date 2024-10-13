Daring Jailbreak in Haridwar: Escape During Ramlila Festivities

In a dramatic escape, two prisoners from Haridwar district jail managed to flee during the festivities of a Ramlila event, police sources revealed on Sunday. The inmates, who had planned their jailbreak a week prior, took advantage of the distraction caused by the event to execute their daring plan.

According to police reports, the escapees, identified as life convict Pankaj and undertrial Ramkumar Chauhan, successfully scaled the prison wall using ladders tied with cloth, while a third inmate failed in his attempt. The lapse in security led to the suspension of six jail officials, including the jailer.

An investigation is underway, with a Special Investigation Team formed under Additional Superintendent Jitendra Mehra's leadership. Despite deploying ten teams, authorities have yet to trace the fugitives' whereabouts.

(With inputs from agencies.)