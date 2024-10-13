Youth Loses Life in Communal Tension Over Musical Procession

A youth aged 22 tragically died after being shot during a religious procession in Mansoor village, causing significant communal tension.

Alongside the fatality, approximately six individuals were injured amid the chaos of stone pelting and gunfire. The procession, which involved carrying a Goddess Durga idol for immersion, came under attack.

The incident prompted a strong response, with local authorities canceling similar processions in neighboring areas. Increased police presence, including senior officers, aimed to restore calm and conduct a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)