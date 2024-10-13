Youth Loses Life in Communal Tension Over Musical Procession
A 22-year-old individual was fatally shot during a religious procession in Mansoor village, leading to communal unrest. The clash resulted in injuries to several others. Subsequent processions were halted as police intervened to maintain order and investigate the incident.
A youth aged 22 tragically died after being shot during a religious procession in Mansoor village, causing significant communal tension.
Alongside the fatality, approximately six individuals were injured amid the chaos of stone pelting and gunfire. The procession, which involved carrying a Goddess Durga idol for immersion, came under attack.
The incident prompted a strong response, with local authorities canceling similar processions in neighboring areas. Increased police presence, including senior officers, aimed to restore calm and conduct a thorough investigation.
