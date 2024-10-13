Left Menu

Youth Loses Life in Communal Tension Over Musical Procession

A 22-year-old individual was fatally shot during a religious procession in Mansoor village, leading to communal unrest. The clash resulted in injuries to several others. Subsequent processions were halted as police intervened to maintain order and investigate the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 13-10-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 22:02 IST
Youth Loses Life in Communal Tension Over Musical Procession
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A youth aged 22 tragically died after being shot during a religious procession in Mansoor village, causing significant communal tension.

Alongside the fatality, approximately six individuals were injured amid the chaos of stone pelting and gunfire. The procession, which involved carrying a Goddess Durga idol for immersion, came under attack.

The incident prompted a strong response, with local authorities canceling similar processions in neighboring areas. Increased police presence, including senior officers, aimed to restore calm and conduct a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024