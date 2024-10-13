Drone Assault in Binyamina: Chaos and Casualties

A drone strike in Binyamina, a town in northern Israel, left at least 20 people injured on Sunday, according to a report by N12 News television.

The situation turned dire as the head of Israel's ambulance service confirmed that at least five individuals are in critical condition following the attack.

This incident has further heightened tensions in the region, prompting concerns about the escalating use of drone technology in conflict zones and its implications for civilian safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)