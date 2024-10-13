Left Menu

Drone Assault in Binyamina: Chaos and Casualties

A drone attack in the town of Binyamina in northern Israel has resulted in at least 20 casualties, with five individuals sustaining serious injuries. Reports from N12 News and Israel's ambulance service confirm the damaging impacts of the assault, signaling an escalation in regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-10-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 22:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

A drone strike in Binyamina, a town in northern Israel, left at least 20 people injured on Sunday, according to a report by N12 News television.

The situation turned dire as the head of Israel's ambulance service confirmed that at least five individuals are in critical condition following the attack.

This incident has further heightened tensions in the region, prompting concerns about the escalating use of drone technology in conflict zones and its implications for civilian safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

