Jammu and Kashmir: Towards Democratic Governance

The President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir was officially withdrawn on Sunday, allowing for the establishment of a new government in the region. This decision follows a gazette notification issued by the Union Home Ministry, marking a significant shift in governance.

The notification, signed by President Droupadi Murmu, stated that the order from October 31, 2019, is revoked, enabling the appointment of a chief minister. Omar Abdullah, vice president of the National Conference, will assume this role following their electoral victory alongside the Congress.

This change concludes the central rule imposed after the reorganisation of the erstwhile state into union territories in 2019. The region had been under direct central governance since 2017 when the previous chief minister resigned amid political changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)