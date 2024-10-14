Jammu and Kashmir: Towards Democratic Governance
The President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir has ended, setting the stage for a new government led by Omar Abdullah of the National Conference-Congress alliance. Imposed since 2019, central rule was linked to the division of the region into union territories. Recent elections facilitated this political transition.
- Country:
- India
The President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir was officially withdrawn on Sunday, allowing for the establishment of a new government in the region. This decision follows a gazette notification issued by the Union Home Ministry, marking a significant shift in governance.
The notification, signed by President Droupadi Murmu, stated that the order from October 31, 2019, is revoked, enabling the appointment of a chief minister. Omar Abdullah, vice president of the National Conference, will assume this role following their electoral victory alongside the Congress.
This change concludes the central rule imposed after the reorganisation of the erstwhile state into union territories in 2019. The region had been under direct central governance since 2017 when the previous chief minister resigned amid political changes.
