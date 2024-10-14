Left Menu

UN Condemns Attacks on Peacekeepers as Potential War Crimes

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned against attacks on UNIFIL peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, highlighting potential breaches of international law. This statement follows accusations of Israeli violations. UN emphasizes the protection of peacekeepers under international humanitarian law.

Antonio Guterres

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued a stern warning regarding the safety of peacekeepers in southern Lebanon.

Following reports of Israeli tanks breaching a peacekeeping base, Guterres emphasized that any attacks on UNIFIL personnel could be considered war crimes.

The situation highlights ongoing tensions and the need to uphold international humanitarian standards.

