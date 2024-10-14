Left Menu

Major Breakthrough in Baba Siddiqui Murder Case

The Mumbai Police have confirmed that Dharmaraj Kashyap, accused in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui, is not a minor after conducting an ossification test. Baba Siddiqui was killed in Bandra by three gunmen. Further arrests were made as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2024 02:07 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 02:07 IST
Major Breakthrough in Baba Siddiqui Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Police made significant progress in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui, as an ossification test has confirmed that accused Dharmaraj Kashyap is not a minor. This key development follows the apprehension of Kashyap, who, alongside Gurmail Baljit Singh, was arrested shortly after Siddiqui's death.

Baba Siddiqui was shot by three assailants in the suburban area of Bandra on Saturday. While two suspects are already in custody, a third remains at large. Dharmaraj Kashyap's initial claim of being a minor was refuted after a court-ordered test proved otherwise.

In a late evening turn of events, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested 28-year-old Pravin Lonkar from Pune. He is linked to the conspiracy alongside his brother, Shubham Lonkar, involved in a separate incident. The investigation is ongoing as authorities piece together the details of this high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024