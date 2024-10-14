Major Breakthrough in Baba Siddiqui Murder Case
The Mumbai Police have confirmed that Dharmaraj Kashyap, accused in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui, is not a minor after conducting an ossification test. Baba Siddiqui was killed in Bandra by three gunmen. Further arrests were made as investigations continue.
- Country:
- India
The Mumbai Police made significant progress in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui, as an ossification test has confirmed that accused Dharmaraj Kashyap is not a minor. This key development follows the apprehension of Kashyap, who, alongside Gurmail Baljit Singh, was arrested shortly after Siddiqui's death.
Baba Siddiqui was shot by three assailants in the suburban area of Bandra on Saturday. While two suspects are already in custody, a third remains at large. Dharmaraj Kashyap's initial claim of being a minor was refuted after a court-ordered test proved otherwise.
In a late evening turn of events, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested 28-year-old Pravin Lonkar from Pune. He is linked to the conspiracy alongside his brother, Shubham Lonkar, involved in a separate incident. The investigation is ongoing as authorities piece together the details of this high-profile case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
