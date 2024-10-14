Left Menu

Britain Sanctions Iranian Figures After Israel Attack

Britain's Foreign Office has imposed sanctions on Iranian individuals and organizations following an attack by Iran on Israel on October 1. The sanctions target senior figures in Iran's military and those involved in missile development.

Updated: 14-10-2024 18:26 IST
In response to Iran's attack on Israel on October 1, Britain has announced a series of sanctions against Iranian individuals and organizations, according to a statement by Britain's Foreign Office on Monday.

The targeted sanctions focus on senior figures within Iran's army and air force, as well as on organizations linked to Iran's ballistic and cruise missile development programs.

This move aims to curb Iran's aggressive military advances and highlight international condemnation of its actions.

