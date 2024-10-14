Britain Sanctions Iranian Figures After Israel Attack
Britain's Foreign Office has imposed sanctions on Iranian individuals and organizations following an attack by Iran on Israel on October 1. The sanctions target senior figures in Iran's military and those involved in missile development.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 18:26 IST
In response to Iran's attack on Israel on October 1, Britain has announced a series of sanctions against Iranian individuals and organizations, according to a statement by Britain's Foreign Office on Monday.
The targeted sanctions focus on senior figures within Iran's army and air force, as well as on organizations linked to Iran's ballistic and cruise missile development programs.
This move aims to curb Iran's aggressive military advances and highlight international condemnation of its actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Takes Command of Indian Air Force
Air Chief Marshal AP Singh Takes Helm of Indian Air Force
Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Takes Helm of Indian Air Force
HAL Delivers First AL-31FP Aero Engine to Indian Air Force
Family Finds Closure: Remains of Kerala Man Recovered After 56 Years from Air Force Crash