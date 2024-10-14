Painter Arrested for Heinous Crimes Against Minors in Gujarat

In a disturbing case emerging from Gujarat's Kheda district, a 54-year-old man, Chandrakant Patel, has been arrested for allegedly raping four minor girls over the past year, police reported.

The suspect, identified as a local painter living alone, reportedly lured victims aged between 8 and 11 with chocolates and biscuits, according to Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhiya.

The investigation unfolded after the mother of one of the victims observed behavioral changes in her daughter, leading to the revelation of the crimes. Cases have been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Gadhiya confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)