Left Menu

Painter Arrested for Heinous Crimes Against Minors in Gujarat

A 54-year-old painter named Chandrakant Patel was arrested in Kheda, Gujarat, for allegedly raping four minor girls over a year. The police acted on a mother's complaint after her daughter revealed the ordeal. Patel faces charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita and POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nadiad | Updated: 14-10-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 21:02 IST
Painter Arrested for Heinous Crimes Against Minors in Gujarat
Chandrakant Patel
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing case emerging from Gujarat's Kheda district, a 54-year-old man, Chandrakant Patel, has been arrested for allegedly raping four minor girls over the past year, police reported.

The suspect, identified as a local painter living alone, reportedly lured victims aged between 8 and 11 with chocolates and biscuits, according to Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhiya.

The investigation unfolded after the mother of one of the victims observed behavioral changes in her daughter, leading to the revelation of the crimes. Cases have been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Gadhiya confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024