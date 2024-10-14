Minister Oram Vows Development Boost in Nagaland

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram reaffirmed the central government's dedication to advancing development and empowerment in Nagaland during his recent trip.

Speaking to tribal communities in Zunheboto, Oram highlighted the importance of government schemes effectively reaching grassroots levels, while engaging directly with locals to understand their needs and challenges.

Oram's visit also included a tour of the Eklavya Model Residential School, discussions with government leaders on key development projects, and participation in local events aimed at fostering regional growth.

