Minister Oram Vows Development Boost in Nagaland
Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram highlights the central government's commitment to development and empowerment in Nagaland. During his visit, he addressed local concerns, assessed government schemes' reach, and discussed key projects with state officials. Emphasis was placed on enhancing educational and entrepreneurial infrastructure.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 14-10-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 21:27 IST
Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram reaffirmed the central government's dedication to advancing development and empowerment in Nagaland during his recent trip.
Speaking to tribal communities in Zunheboto, Oram highlighted the importance of government schemes effectively reaching grassroots levels, while engaging directly with locals to understand their needs and challenges.
Oram's visit also included a tour of the Eklavya Model Residential School, discussions with government leaders on key development projects, and participation in local events aimed at fostering regional growth.
