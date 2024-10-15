Left Menu

Ceasefire Breach: NSCN-K's Nikki Sumi Faction Accused of Abduction

The Ceasefire Supervisory Board's chairman, Amarjeet Singh Bedi, has accused the Nikki Sumi faction of NSCN-K of abducting two youths from Dimapur, violating ceasefire rules. Bedi has engaged in talks with NSCN-K and civil society to address the issue, emphasizing adherence to ceasefire agreements for a peaceful resolution of the Naga political conflict.

The chairman of the Ceasefire Supervisory Board (CFSB), Amarjeet Singh Bedi, has charged the Nikki Sumi faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K) with breaching ceasefire rules by abducting two Naga youths in Dimapur. The incident was allegedly linked to demands for illegal taxation.

Bedi conducted closed-door meetings on Monday with NSCN-K leaders and local civil society and youth organizations at the Police Complex in Chumoukedima to address the violations. The NSCN-K (Nikki Sumi faction) acknowledged in writing their willingness to comply with all ceasefire ground rules.

Bedi underscored the importance of adherence to the ceasefire agreements, signed in 2021 and recently extended for a year, aimed at fostering peace and understanding among the involved parties to resolve the Naga political issue peacefully. Despite the Centre's agreements with five groups, the Nikki Sumi faction has not entered into discussions to resolve the political conflict.

