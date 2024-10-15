Left Menu

Strategic Radar Site Sparks Debate in Telangana's Green Cover

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to lay the foundation stone for a VLF radar station in Telangana's Damagundam forest. The project has sparked criticism over environmental concerns, although officials assert minimum ecological disruption. This is India's second such radar facility, enhancing national security.

Hyderabad | Updated: 15-10-2024 11:18 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is poised to lay the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art Very Low Frequency (VLF) radar station in Telangana's Damagundam forest on Tuesday, according to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. The project is viewed as critical for bolstering national security.

The ceremony will see participation from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Kishan Reddy, marking the establishment of the country's second VLF radar center. Speaking at a press conference, Kishan Reddy emphasized the significance of this moment for Telangana and countered recent accusations from BRS leader K T Rama Rao, who claimed the project endangers the region's ecology.

Reddy clarified that the Telangana government, led by K Chandrasekhar Rao at the time, sanctioned land permissions in 2017. To mitigate environmental impact, Rs 130 crore has been earmarked for forest preservation. Out of the allocated 2,900 acres, 1,500 remain untouched to minimize deforestation. Reddy appealed for political support and urged avoiding unnecessary controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

