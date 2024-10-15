Left Menu

Maharashtra Appoints Seven MLCs Amid Contention

The Maharashtra government informed the Bombay High Court about appointing seven new MLCs to fill the vacant seats in the state legislative council. Controversy arose as these appointments coincided with a pending court order on a previously withdrawn list of nominees. The BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP divided the seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-10-2024 13:55 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 12:40 IST
Maharashtra Appoints Seven MLCs Amid Contention
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has proceeded with the appointment of seven MLCs, as confirmed by the Advocate General Birendra Saraf to the Bombay High Court on Tuesday. This move comes amidst legal scrutiny of a previously withdrawn list of nominees.

During a session with the division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar, Saraf stated that there are no judicial obstacles, such as stays or injunctions, impeding these appointments. The court is reviewing a plea challenging the new government's withdrawal of nominations submitted by the earlier MVA government in 2020.

These new appointments have been divided among the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party, each securing a share of the seats. The selected members include Chitra Wagh and Vikrant Patil from the BJP, with nominations from other parties as well, sparking a political debate on the council's new representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024