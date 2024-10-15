Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh CM Vows Justice in Bahraich Communal Violence

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the communal violence in Bahraich, which resulted in a 22-year-old man's death. He assured the victim's family of justice, emphasizing that those responsible for this unforgivable incident will face consequences. The situation is currently under control with internet services suspended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:56 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has deemed the recent death of a young man in the Bahraich communal violence as 'unfortunate,' pledging that the perpetrators will not escape justice.

Adityanath met the bereaved family of Ram Gopal Mishra in Lucknow, alongside BJP MLA Sureshwar Singh, reaffirming the state's support during this difficult time.

The deadly violence, which occurred during a Durga idol immersion procession, has led to heavy security and internet shutdowns, as the local government seeks to maintain peace and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

