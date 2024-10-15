Uttar Pradesh CM Vows Justice in Bahraich Communal Violence
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the communal violence in Bahraich, which resulted in a 22-year-old man's death. He assured the victim's family of justice, emphasizing that those responsible for this unforgivable incident will face consequences. The situation is currently under control with internet services suspended.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has deemed the recent death of a young man in the Bahraich communal violence as 'unfortunate,' pledging that the perpetrators will not escape justice.
Adityanath met the bereaved family of Ram Gopal Mishra in Lucknow, alongside BJP MLA Sureshwar Singh, reaffirming the state's support during this difficult time.
The deadly violence, which occurred during a Durga idol immersion procession, has led to heavy security and internet shutdowns, as the local government seeks to maintain peace and order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Manipur CM Celebrates Irabot Day, Calls for Unity and Social Justice
Fight between Cong and BJP; fight between ideologies. On one hand justice and on the other hand injustice: Rahul at poll rally.
Justice Shamim Ahmed Sworn-In as Judge of Madras High Court
Denmark's Ghetto Law Faces Scrutiny at European Court of Justice
If people want justice, they should throw out BJP govt; they got nothing from this govt: Priyanka Gandhi at Haryana poll rally.