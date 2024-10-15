Uttar Pradesh CM Vows Justice in Bahraich Communal Violence

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has deemed the recent death of a young man in the Bahraich communal violence as 'unfortunate,' pledging that the perpetrators will not escape justice.

Adityanath met the bereaved family of Ram Gopal Mishra in Lucknow, alongside BJP MLA Sureshwar Singh, reaffirming the state's support during this difficult time.

The deadly violence, which occurred during a Durga idol immersion procession, has led to heavy security and internet shutdowns, as the local government seeks to maintain peace and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)