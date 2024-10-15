Tackling Urban Apathy: Mid-Week Polling in Maharashtra and Jharkhand
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar addresses urban apathy impacting voter turnout. By scheduling mid-week elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, efforts are being made to tackle low participation in urban centers. Special drives and meetings aim to raise awareness and encourage civic engagement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 17:01 IST
- India
The issue of urban apathy is a growing concern for Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, who has observed its impact on voter turnout.
Pursuing a solution, he announced that polling in Maharashtra and Jharkhand would be held mid-week as an effort to prevent voters from skipping elections for extended weekends.
Targeting urban centers like Mumbai and Pune, Kumar emphasized the need for increased awareness campaigns, noting the significantly lower turnout in these regions compared to state averages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
