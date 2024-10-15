Left Menu

Tackling Urban Apathy: Mid-Week Polling in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar addresses urban apathy impacting voter turnout. By scheduling mid-week elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, efforts are being made to tackle low participation in urban centers. Special drives and meetings aim to raise awareness and encourage civic engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 17:01 IST
Tackling Urban Apathy: Mid-Week Polling in Maharashtra and Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

The issue of urban apathy is a growing concern for Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, who has observed its impact on voter turnout.

Pursuing a solution, he announced that polling in Maharashtra and Jharkhand would be held mid-week as an effort to prevent voters from skipping elections for extended weekends.

Targeting urban centers like Mumbai and Pune, Kumar emphasized the need for increased awareness campaigns, noting the significantly lower turnout in these regions compared to state averages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024