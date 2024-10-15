Tackling Urban Apathy: Mid-Week Polling in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

The issue of urban apathy is a growing concern for Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, who has observed its impact on voter turnout.

Pursuing a solution, he announced that polling in Maharashtra and Jharkhand would be held mid-week as an effort to prevent voters from skipping elections for extended weekends.

Targeting urban centers like Mumbai and Pune, Kumar emphasized the need for increased awareness campaigns, noting the significantly lower turnout in these regions compared to state averages.

