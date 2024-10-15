Strategic Shield: THAAD Arrives in Israel for Deployment
The Pentagon has announced the arrival of components for an advanced anti-missile system, THAAD, in Israel. Additional U.S. military personnel and equipment are expected in the coming days, with the system set to become operational soon. Specific timelines are confidential for security reasons.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 17:16 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Pentagon confirmed on Tuesday that components of an advanced anti-missile system began arriving in Israel on Monday. This development marks a significant step in bolstering Israel's defense capabilities.
According to Major General Pat Ryder, Pentagon spokesperson, additional U.S. military personnel and THAAD battery components are scheduled to arrive in Israel over the next few days. This expansion aims to enhance the country's security infrastructure.
Though the THAAD system will soon be operational, specific timelines remain undisclosed due to operations security considerations, Ryder noted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
