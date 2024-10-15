Left Menu

Tragic Truck Accident Claims Lives of Four Labourers in Murlipura

In Murlipura, four labourers died on the spot after being hit by a truck. The accident occurred on Monday night as the men were waiting at a roadside. Three victims have been identified, while the fourth remains unnamed. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-10-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 17:23 IST
A tragic accident in the Murlipura area resulted in the death of four labourers who were hit by a truck on Monday night, according to local police.

The accident occurred while the men were standing on the 200-foot bypass, waiting to return home. Three victims have been identified: Lalchand Bunkar (55), Jagdish Prasad Gurjar (45), and Shankar Lal Gurjar (48), all from the Chandwaji area. Unfortunately, the fourth victim's identity remains unknown.

The deceased were known to load and unload goods from trucks for a living. Authorities have registered a case against the truck driver, who fled the scene. A detailed investigation is currently underway to uncover more details about the incident.

