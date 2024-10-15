Tragic Truck Accident Claims Lives of Four Labourers in Murlipura
In Murlipura, four labourers died on the spot after being hit by a truck. The accident occurred on Monday night as the men were waiting at a roadside. Three victims have been identified, while the fourth remains unnamed. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident in the Murlipura area resulted in the death of four labourers who were hit by a truck on Monday night, according to local police.
The accident occurred while the men were standing on the 200-foot bypass, waiting to return home. Three victims have been identified: Lalchand Bunkar (55), Jagdish Prasad Gurjar (45), and Shankar Lal Gurjar (48), all from the Chandwaji area. Unfortunately, the fourth victim's identity remains unknown.
The deceased were known to load and unload goods from trucks for a living. Authorities have registered a case against the truck driver, who fled the scene. A detailed investigation is currently underway to uncover more details about the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Showcases Investment Potential at Delhi Roadshow
Rising Rajasthan: Investment Surge Ahead of Investor Summit
Tata Power's Landmark Investment to Transform Rajasthan's Power Sector
Rajasthan Minister Accuses Congress of Inciting Opposition to Waqf Amendment Bill
NHPC to Invest Rs 50,000 Crore in Rajasthan's Green Energy Projects