Diplomatic Tensions Strain Indo-Canadian Ties, Affecting Families and Students

The escalating diplomatic row between India and Canada is causing concern among Punjabi families, affecting students, travelers, and businesses. India has expelled Canadian diplomats, worsening an already strained relationship. Many students from Punjab, hoping to study in Canada, are reconsidering their plans due to recent government restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 15-10-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 18:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The growing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada are creating waves of anxiety among Punjabi families with strong ties to the North American nation. Many have children either studying or aspiring to study in Canada, while others have relatives settled there for better job opportunities.

India's recent decision to expel six Canadian diplomats and recall its high commissioner follows baseless allegations from Canada, according to Indian officials. This diplomatic standoff is influencing the lives of many Punjabis, with students like Kunal Saini reconsidering their plans to study abroad due to restrictive measures.

Local business owners are also bracing for the impact, as many fear that the tension could reduce the flow of NRIs, affecting Punjab's economy. Travel agents report delays in securing visitor visas amid the strained bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

