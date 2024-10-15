Diplomatic Tensions Strain Indo-Canadian Ties, Affecting Families and Students

The growing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada are creating waves of anxiety among Punjabi families with strong ties to the North American nation. Many have children either studying or aspiring to study in Canada, while others have relatives settled there for better job opportunities.

India's recent decision to expel six Canadian diplomats and recall its high commissioner follows baseless allegations from Canada, according to Indian officials. This diplomatic standoff is influencing the lives of many Punjabis, with students like Kunal Saini reconsidering their plans to study abroad due to restrictive measures.

Local business owners are also bracing for the impact, as many fear that the tension could reduce the flow of NRIs, affecting Punjab's economy. Travel agents report delays in securing visitor visas amid the strained bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)