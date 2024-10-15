Left Menu

Gurugram Youth Falls Prey to Cybercrime Extortion

A young man from Gurugram was extorted after an obscene video call on Instagram. The accused threatened to share the video on social media unless paid. Harish Madhwani, the victim, paid Rs 1.20 lakh before the police registered a case. Authorities are pursuing the perpetrator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 15-10-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 19:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A young man from Gurugram has fallen victim to a cybercrime racket, according to police reports released on Tuesday. The incident unfolded when an unidentified woman made an obscene video call to the youth, recording the act and later threatening to defame him on social media unless he paid her.

The victim, Harish Madhwani, lodged a complaint detailing how he received the call on September 30 via Instagram. The caller played an obscene video and recorded the encounter, which lasted between 10 and 15 seconds. The perpetrators later contacted Madhwani, threatening to share the recording with his social media followers, coercing him into making payments of Rs 1.20 lakh.

The cyber-crime police have registered an FIR under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following the complaint. Authorities assure that efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused involved in this extortion incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

