Tragic Drownings: Young Lives Lost in Odisha Floodwaters

Tragedy struck the districts of Khurda and Kalahandi in Odisha as four children lost their lives to drowning on Tuesday. In the Khurda district, two siblings, aged 13 and 9, drowned while bathing in a pond in Subala village, near Bhubaneswar.

The siblings, Subhashree and Bhagirathi Jena, were found unresponsive and rushed to Capital Hospital, where they were declared dead by medical staff.

In a separate incident in Kalahandi district, two teenage girls, Naina Durga and Rinki Harijan, aged 17 and 16, respectively, drowned in the Sandol river in Bilat village. Local authorities have registered cases of unnatural death, and continue their investigations.

