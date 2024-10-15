Left Menu

UK Man Jailed for Supplying Hi-Tech Rifle Parts to Taliban

A UK court sentenced Muhammad Choudhary to seven years' imprisonment for sending rifle parts to Pakistan for the Taliban. He was investigated by HMRC and the Met Police's Counter Terrorism Command for fundraising and terrorism offences. The rifles were intended for use by the Taliban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:07 IST
UK Man Jailed for Supplying Hi-Tech Rifle Parts to Taliban
Man
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A 41-year-old man from east London has been sentenced to seven years in prison for supplying hi-tech rifle parts to the Taliban in Afghanistan. Muhammad Choudhary was found guilty of terrorism funding and fundraising offences after a thorough investigation by His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command.

Choudhary admitted to sending thermal imaging night vision rifle scopes to Pakistan on multiple occasions in 2017 and 2018, acknowledging their intended use by the Taliban. The scopes were seized at Heathrow Airport in January 2018, leading to his subsequent arrest and conviction.

Gareth Rees, Acting Commander of the Met's Counter Terrorism Command, emphasized the importance of investigating all forms of terrorist support. Choudhary faced charges under the UK Terrorism Act 2000 and the Customs and Excise Management Act 1979, resulting in his sentencing at the Old Bailey court in London.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024