UK Man Jailed for Supplying Hi-Tech Rifle Parts to Taliban

A 41-year-old man from east London has been sentenced to seven years in prison for supplying hi-tech rifle parts to the Taliban in Afghanistan. Muhammad Choudhary was found guilty of terrorism funding and fundraising offences after a thorough investigation by His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command.

Choudhary admitted to sending thermal imaging night vision rifle scopes to Pakistan on multiple occasions in 2017 and 2018, acknowledging their intended use by the Taliban. The scopes were seized at Heathrow Airport in January 2018, leading to his subsequent arrest and conviction.

Gareth Rees, Acting Commander of the Met's Counter Terrorism Command, emphasized the importance of investigating all forms of terrorist support. Choudhary faced charges under the UK Terrorism Act 2000 and the Customs and Excise Management Act 1979, resulting in his sentencing at the Old Bailey court in London.

(With inputs from agencies.)