Conflict Over Water: BJP Leader Faces Legal Action

A local BJP leader has found himself embroiled in controversy following accusations of threatening a government official. The incident occurred as a water connection, deemed illegal, was being shut down.

The FIR, filed at Katara police station, implicates former city corporator Kamta Patidar and several unidentified individuals. The report was lodged by Sub Divisional Officer Ravyaneeta Jain, who asserted that Water Resource Department staff were threatened during the canal shutdown procedure, according to police chief Brijendra Nigam.

Adding to the tense scenario, Patidar allegedly disabled equipment by removing the keys from a JCB machine onsite. Despite the charges, no arrests have arrived, and BJP district president Sumit Pachouri has indicated that party leaders will evaluate the situation further.

