Tragic Dual Homicide in Sonar Village Raises Alarm

A Dalit mother and son were brutally murdered in Sonar village, sparking a police investigation into potential motives, including enmity. Ramlal and his mother, Lakhraji, were attacked with sharp weapons outside their home. The bodies were sent for autopsy while multiple police teams pursued the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balrampur(Up) | Updated: 15-10-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 21:46 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Sonar village on Tuesday when a Dalit mother-son duo was allegedly hacked to death, according to police reports.

The victims, identified as Ramlal, aged 45, and his 75-year-old mother, Lakhraji, were brutally killed with sharp-edged weapons by unidentified assailants, revealed Vikas Kumar, the Superintendent of Police.

Circumstances point towards enmity as the potential motive, prompting the formation of four dedicated police teams to lead the investigation while the victims' bodies undergo postmortem examination.

