Tragic Dual Homicide in Sonar Village Raises Alarm

A tragic incident unfolded in Sonar village on Tuesday when a Dalit mother-son duo was allegedly hacked to death, according to police reports.

The victims, identified as Ramlal, aged 45, and his 75-year-old mother, Lakhraji, were brutally killed with sharp-edged weapons by unidentified assailants, revealed Vikas Kumar, the Superintendent of Police.

Circumstances point towards enmity as the potential motive, prompting the formation of four dedicated police teams to lead the investigation while the victims' bodies undergo postmortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)