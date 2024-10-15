Lebanon on Edge: Hezbollah Warns Israel of 'Pain'
Hezbollah's deputy chief, Naim Qassem, warns of 'pain' for Israel amidst ongoing conflict in South Lebanon, while urging for a ceasefire. Israeli operations have led to widespread displacement in Lebanon. The U.S. calls for humanitarian improvements in Gaza, as casualties mount on both sides.
Hezbollah's deputy leader, Naim Qassem, has issued a stern warning to Israel, declaring the potential for significant 'pain' as tensions flare in South Lebanon. Despite issuing the warning, Qassem also emphasized the need for an immediate ceasefire, signaling a complex diplomatic landscape.
The conflict has seen Israel ramping up military actions against Hezbollah after the assassination of its leaders, including longtime secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah. Israel's incursions aim to secure safety for its northern residents, displaced by ongoing hostilities.
Compounding the crisis, the U.N. has highlighted the vast humanitarian toll in Lebanon, with millions displaced. Meanwhile, U.S. officials urge Israel to address dire conditions in Gaza, as both sides continue to suffer heavy casualties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
