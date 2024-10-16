Court Grants Bail in Controversial Marriage Case

The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to a man accused of raping a teenage girl under the pretext of promising marriage, with a condition that he marries the girl and takes care of their newborn baby after release. This contentious decision emphasizes the complexities of adolescent relationships in legal scenarios.

Justice Krishan Pahal, who passed the order, stipulated that the accused must also deposit Rs 2 lakh in a fixed deposit for the child's future. This decision aims to ensure some financial security for the child until reaching the age of majority.

The case, lodged under the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act, underscores the legal challenges in distinguishing between actual exploitation and consensual relationships, urging a nuanced judicial approach to ensure justice is served.

