Left Menu

Court Grants Bail in Controversial Marriage Case

The Allahabad High Court granted bail to a man accused of raping a teenager after promising marriage, on the condition that he marry her and care for their child. The accused must also deposit Rs 2 lakh for the child's future. The case raises complex legal and ethical questions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 16-10-2024 00:41 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 00:41 IST
Court Grants Bail in Controversial Marriage Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to a man accused of raping a teenage girl under the pretext of promising marriage, with a condition that he marries the girl and takes care of their newborn baby after release. This contentious decision emphasizes the complexities of adolescent relationships in legal scenarios.

Justice Krishan Pahal, who passed the order, stipulated that the accused must also deposit Rs 2 lakh in a fixed deposit for the child's future. This decision aims to ensure some financial security for the child until reaching the age of majority.

The case, lodged under the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act, underscores the legal challenges in distinguishing between actual exploitation and consensual relationships, urging a nuanced judicial approach to ensure justice is served.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024