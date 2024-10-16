Left Menu

Tensions Rise as U.S. Criticizes Israel's Strikes in Lebanon

The United States has expressed disapproval of Israel's air strikes in Lebanon, urging de-escalation amid increasing tensions with Hezbollah. The strikes have caused significant casualties and displacement. Calls for a ceasefire have been met with resistance, as Israel continues its military operations in Lebanon and Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 02:15 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 02:15 IST
Tensions Rise as U.S. Criticizes Israel's Strikes in Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States, a key ally of Israel, has voiced opposition to the extensive air strikes carried out by Israel in Lebanon in recent weeks. The rising death toll and fears of a broader conflict involving Iran have heightened concerns. More than a quarter of Lebanon's population has been impacted as Israel issues evacuation orders in the south, according to the U.N. refugee agency.

While some Western countries advocate for a ceasefire, particularly between Israel and Gaza, the U.S. has stressed its ongoing support for Israel and has sent anti-missile systems and troops as a show of backing. Nonetheless, U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, have urged Israeli leaders to take specific actions to address the situation within a month.

As Israel intensifies its military actions against Hezbollah after significant setbacks to the group, attempts at diplomatic intervention, such as French President Emmanuel Macron's proposed Lebanon conference, have faced resistance. The fighting continues with considerable humanitarian consequences, prompting alarm over compliance with international laws regarding warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024