Tensions Rise as U.S. Criticizes Israel's Strikes in Lebanon
The United States has expressed disapproval of Israel's air strikes in Lebanon, urging de-escalation amid increasing tensions with Hezbollah. The strikes have caused significant casualties and displacement. Calls for a ceasefire have been met with resistance, as Israel continues its military operations in Lebanon and Gaza.
The United States, a key ally of Israel, has voiced opposition to the extensive air strikes carried out by Israel in Lebanon in recent weeks. The rising death toll and fears of a broader conflict involving Iran have heightened concerns. More than a quarter of Lebanon's population has been impacted as Israel issues evacuation orders in the south, according to the U.N. refugee agency.
While some Western countries advocate for a ceasefire, particularly between Israel and Gaza, the U.S. has stressed its ongoing support for Israel and has sent anti-missile systems and troops as a show of backing. Nonetheless, U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, have urged Israeli leaders to take specific actions to address the situation within a month.
As Israel intensifies its military actions against Hezbollah after significant setbacks to the group, attempts at diplomatic intervention, such as French President Emmanuel Macron's proposed Lebanon conference, have faced resistance. The fighting continues with considerable humanitarian consequences, prompting alarm over compliance with international laws regarding warfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
