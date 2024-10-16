Cyprus Reunification Talks: Leaders Strive for Progress
Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders met for informal talks in New York to discuss stalled reunification efforts. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres facilitated the meeting, encouraging dialogue to bridge gaps. Further discussions are planned, with potential new crossings proposed to ease tensions.
Efforts to resolve the protracted Cyprus conflict gained traction as Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders convened for informal discussions in New York. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hosted this critical meeting to restart stalled reunification talks.
During a dinner, Guterres urged Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar to focus on narrowing their differences and rebuilding trust. The leaders consented to a future informal gathering to further discuss potential pathways to a resolution.
Both parties aim to address pressing issues, such as the opening of new crossings, as a means to foster cooperation. Christodoulides expressed willingness to resume talks, while diverging perspectives persist regarding each side's preferred settlement structure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Turkey in Advanced Talks with Chinese Car Maker Chery
Sri Lanka Engages IMF for $2.9 Billion Bailout Program Talks
U.N. Nuclear Chief's High-Level Talks in Belarus
China and U.S. Pledge Health Collaboration After Washington Talks
PIA Averts Major Accident in Dubai, Evacuates 172 Passengers Safely Amid Privatization Talks