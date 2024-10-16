Cyprus Reunification Talks: Leaders Strive for Progress

Efforts to resolve the protracted Cyprus conflict gained traction as Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders convened for informal discussions in New York. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hosted this critical meeting to restart stalled reunification talks.

During a dinner, Guterres urged Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar to focus on narrowing their differences and rebuilding trust. The leaders consented to a future informal gathering to further discuss potential pathways to a resolution.

Both parties aim to address pressing issues, such as the opening of new crossings, as a means to foster cooperation. Christodoulides expressed willingness to resume talks, while diverging perspectives persist regarding each side's preferred settlement structure.

