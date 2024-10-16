Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Lakhimpur Kheri Bar Association President and Allies Booked

Lakhimpur Kheri bar association president Awadhesh Singh, along with his wife and several associates, has been booked for assaulting BJP MLA Yogesh Verma during the Urban Cooperative Bank elections. The incident involved unauthorized snatching of nomination papers and was filed after the BJP suspended the accused members.

Updated: 16-10-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 12:51 IST
Lakhimpur Kheri bar association president Awadhesh Singh and his wife, former Urban Cooperative Bank chairperson Pushpa Singh, face allegations of assaulting BJP MLA Yogesh Verma. The charges arise from an incident during the nomination process for Urban Cooperative Bank elections, police sources confirmed on Wednesday.

Associates of Singh, including Sangram Singh and Niraj Singh, alongside over three dozen unidentified individuals, are implicated in the event that unfolded at the bank's headquarters on October 9. An FIR was filed at Kotwali station, citing the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita's sections on unlawful assembly and intentional insult, among others.

The complaints, lodged by the BJP MLA, assert that Singh and his cohort forcibly snatched nomination papers and engaged in physical assault. Calls to both Verma and Singh remain unanswered, while political repercussions have led to the expulsion of Singh and his associates from the BJP for indiscipline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

