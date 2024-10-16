Diplomatic Delve: Italian PM's Crucial Visit to Jordan and Lebanon
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will engage in significant diplomatic talks on Friday. She will meet Jordan's King Abdullah II in Aqaba before heading to Beirut to confer with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, addressing key regional issues and strengthening international relations.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is set to embark on a diplomatic mission in the Middle East, scheduled to meet with the King of Jordan on Friday in Aqaba, followed by a meeting with the Lebanese Prime Minister in Beirut.
A statement from the Prime Minister's Office outlined that Meloni will first meet King Abdullah II at 1000 GMT, where discussions on bilateral relations and regional stability are expected.
Later, at 1430 GMT, Meloni will meet with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati to address mutual concerns and reinforce diplomatic ties between the countries.
