Diplomatic Delve: Italian PM's Crucial Visit to Jordan and Lebanon

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is set to embark on a diplomatic mission in the Middle East, scheduled to meet with the King of Jordan on Friday in Aqaba, followed by a meeting with the Lebanese Prime Minister in Beirut.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office outlined that Meloni will first meet King Abdullah II at 1000 GMT, where discussions on bilateral relations and regional stability are expected.

Later, at 1430 GMT, Meloni will meet with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati to address mutual concerns and reinforce diplomatic ties between the countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)