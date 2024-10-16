Bomb Blast Targets Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
A remote-controlled bomb targeting a police vehicle injured five policemen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Militants attacked the mobile police van in the Buner district, injuring a sub-inspector. A heavy police presence has cordoned off the area amid a search operation. The attack follows recent clashes with militants.
In a fresh incident of violence, at least five policemen were injured on Wednesday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when a remote-controlled bomb targeted their vehicle, according to local police reports.
The attack occurred in the Kankoi Mandnar area of Buner district, a mountainous region, where militants struck a mobile police van. Among the injured is a sub-inspector who sustained severe injuries.
Following the attack, authorities dispatched a significant police contingent to the scene, sealing off the area for an intensive search operation. This incident occurred two days after members of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) engaged in violent clashes with police in the province's Bannu district, resulting in the deaths of four officers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
