Left Menu

Bomb Blast Targets Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A remote-controlled bomb targeting a police vehicle injured five policemen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Militants attacked the mobile police van in the Buner district, injuring a sub-inspector. A heavy police presence has cordoned off the area amid a search operation. The attack follows recent clashes with militants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 16-10-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 14:38 IST
Bomb Blast Targets Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a fresh incident of violence, at least five policemen were injured on Wednesday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when a remote-controlled bomb targeted their vehicle, according to local police reports.

The attack occurred in the Kankoi Mandnar area of Buner district, a mountainous region, where militants struck a mobile police van. Among the injured is a sub-inspector who sustained severe injuries.

Following the attack, authorities dispatched a significant police contingent to the scene, sealing off the area for an intensive search operation. This incident occurred two days after members of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) engaged in violent clashes with police in the province's Bannu district, resulting in the deaths of four officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024