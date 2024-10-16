Left Menu

Tragic Airstrike in Nabatieh: Mayor Among the Victims

An Israeli airstrike in the southern Lebanese town of Nabatieh resulted in the death of the mayor and five others. The strike targeted Hezbollah infrastructure, according to the Israeli military. Lebanon's health ministry initially reported five fatalities, and debris removal operations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 14:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An airstrike carried out by Israel in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, claimed the life of the town's mayor along with five other individuals, as confirmed by two security sources on Wednesday.

The Israeli military said it targeted several Hezbollah infrastructure sites in the Nabatieh region, describing efforts to dismantle 'underground infrastructure' in the area.

Lebanon's health ministry previously announced five fatalities resulting from the attack on a municipal building, with debris clearance still ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

