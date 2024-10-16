Tragic Airstrike in Nabatieh: Mayor Among the Victims

An airstrike carried out by Israel in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, claimed the life of the town's mayor along with five other individuals, as confirmed by two security sources on Wednesday.

The Israeli military said it targeted several Hezbollah infrastructure sites in the Nabatieh region, describing efforts to dismantle 'underground infrastructure' in the area.

Lebanon's health ministry previously announced five fatalities resulting from the attack on a municipal building, with debris clearance still ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)