Demolition Drama: Sanjauli Mosque's Controversial Storeys Face Legal Wrangle
The Municipal Commissioner Court's order to demolish three unauthorized storeys of Sanjauli mosque has sparked controversy. While the mosque committee agreed to remove the floors for peace, the All Himachal Muslim's Organisation plans to challenge the decision, arguing the legality of the storeys. The situation remains tense.
In a significant development, the Municipal Commissioner Court ordered the demolition of three unauthorized storeys of Sanjauli mosque, creating a stir among local Muslim organizations.
The Sanjauli Mosque Committee, headed by Muhammad Latif, agreed to comply for the sake of community peace, while the All Himachal Muslim's Organisation vowed to contest the order legally, claiming the storeys are not illegal and the decision is based on misinterpreted facts.
Latif emphasized the mosque committee's commitment to maintaining harmony, while the AHMO remains resolute in opposing the court's verdict, potentially escalating the matter to the Supreme Court.
