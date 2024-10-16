Demolition Drama: Sanjauli Mosque's Controversial Storeys Face Legal Wrangle

In a significant development, the Municipal Commissioner Court ordered the demolition of three unauthorized storeys of Sanjauli mosque, creating a stir among local Muslim organizations.

The Sanjauli Mosque Committee, headed by Muhammad Latif, agreed to comply for the sake of community peace, while the All Himachal Muslim's Organisation vowed to contest the order legally, claiming the storeys are not illegal and the decision is based on misinterpreted facts.

Latif emphasized the mosque committee's commitment to maintaining harmony, while the AHMO remains resolute in opposing the court's verdict, potentially escalating the matter to the Supreme Court.

