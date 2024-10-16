Tragic Mystery: Unidentified Young Woman Found Dead in West Bengal

An unidentified young woman's body was discovered on Wednesday in the town of Krishnanagar, located in West Bengal's Nadia district. The woman, believed to be between 20 and 22 years old, was found near the SP office in Ashrampara locality with a partially burnt face, suggesting a grim crime scene.

Her mysterious death has ignited tensions in the area, as opposition parties, including Congress and CPI(M), staged protests outside the Kotwali police station. They alleged that the woman was raped and murdered, demanding a post-mortem examination in the presence of a magistrate to ensure transparency.

Law enforcement, led by Additional Superintendent Sanjay Mit Kumar Makwana, is currently investigating the incident. The body has been sent for an autopsy, and police are diligently pursuing clues to solve the case surrounding this tragic loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)