Brutal Assault in Chhatarpur: Tribal Man Victimized

In Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police have registered a case against four individuals for allegedly assaulting a tribal man. Videos of the incident, which show the victim being beaten with belts, have surfaced on social media. The accused face charges under various sections, including the SC/ST Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatarpur | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:14 IST
Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh has become the focal point of a disturbing incident involving the alleged assault of a tribal man by four individuals. According to local police, the attack stemmed from an existing enmity.

Authorities report that the accused have been booked under multiple sections, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Despite the severity of the charges, the accused remain at large, with arrests anticipated shortly.

Viral videos depicting the savage beating, released on social media, have prompted outrage. These clips show the man being whipped with belts and stripped of his clothing, heightening public concern over the issue.

