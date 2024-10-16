Left Menu

Kenya's Deputy President Faces Impeachment: Political Drama Unfolds

The impeachment hearings against Kenya's Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua began, following the National Assembly's vote to impeach him on charges including corruption and inciting ethnic hatred. Gachagua denies these allegations, calling the move politically motivated. The Senate proceedings continue with a crucial vote expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 22:12 IST
Impeachment hearings for Kenya's Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua commenced on Wednesday after a court ruling deemed the proceedings constitutional. This decision paves the way for a potential vote on his removal later this week.

The National Assembly had previously voted to impeach Gachagua on 11 charges, alleging corruption and incitement of ethnic tensions. Despite the accusations, Gachagua firmly denied any wrongdoing, claiming the impeachment is a politically charged maneuver supported by opposition and allies of President William Ruto.

As the Senate addressed the charges, Gachagua challenged the validity of the accusations while his legal team criticized them as unfounded. A significant majority is required for his dismissal, with deliberations ongoing about appointing a new deputy if Gachagua is ousted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

