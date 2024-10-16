C Zodinpuii Takes Charge as Mizoram Women's Commission Chief
The Mizoram government appointed C Zodinpuii as the new chairperson of the women's commission, succeeding C Lalchhandami who resigned following protests. Zodinpuii, a former bureaucrat, holds a degree in social work from Tata Institute of Social Sciences and retired as joint director of the Social Welfare Department.
The Mizoram government has appointed C Zodinpuii as the new chairperson of the state's women's commission, marking a change in leadership after the resignation of C Lalchhandami in September.
Lalchhandami's resignation came in the wake of protests by the opposition Mizo National Front and student groups.
Zodinpuii, who has a background in social work from Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, and vast experience within the Social Welfare Department, retired as its joint director in December 2023.
