C Zodinpuii Takes Charge as Mizoram Women's Commission Chief

The Mizoram government has appointed C Zodinpuii as the new chairperson of the state's women's commission, marking a change in leadership after the resignation of C Lalchhandami in September.

Lalchhandami's resignation came in the wake of protests by the opposition Mizo National Front and student groups.

Zodinpuii, who has a background in social work from Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, and vast experience within the Social Welfare Department, retired as its joint director in December 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)