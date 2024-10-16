Left Menu

C Zodinpuii Takes Charge as Mizoram Women's Commission Chief

The Mizoram government appointed C Zodinpuii as the new chairperson of the women's commission, succeeding C Lalchhandami who resigned following protests. Zodinpuii, a former bureaucrat, holds a degree in social work from Tata Institute of Social Sciences and retired as joint director of the Social Welfare Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 16-10-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 22:15 IST
C Zodinpuii Takes Charge as Mizoram Women's Commission Chief
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizoram government has appointed C Zodinpuii as the new chairperson of the state's women's commission, marking a change in leadership after the resignation of C Lalchhandami in September.

Lalchhandami's resignation came in the wake of protests by the opposition Mizo National Front and student groups.

Zodinpuii, who has a background in social work from Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, and vast experience within the Social Welfare Department, retired as its joint director in December 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024